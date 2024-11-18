Fantasy Basketball
Mark Williams

Mark Williams Injury: Won't play Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 18, 2024

Williams (foot) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Nets.

Williams continue to rehab from a strained tendon in his left foot that he suffered in late September. He is still limited to individual drills, and unless the Hornets announce that Williams has progressed to team drills and 5-on-5 work, the third-year big man should be considered doubtful to play. Regardless, his next opportunity to make his 2024-25 regular-season debut will be against Detroit on Thursday.

Mark Williams
Charlotte Hornets
