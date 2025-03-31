Mark Williams News: Another double-double in win

Williams closed Monday's 110-106 victory over the Jazz with 18 points (8-9 FG, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds and one assist over 34 minutes.

Williams returned to action after missing the previous game due to rest purposes. He ended the game with his third straight double-double, continuing his strong finish to the season. Although the Hornets' season has been far from positive, the fact Williams has been relatively healthy is a win for the organization. Assuming he remains is Charlotte, he should be locked in as a key piece moving forward.