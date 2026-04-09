Mark Williams News: Available for Friday
Williams (rest) isn't listed on the injury report ahead of Friday's game against the Lakers.
Williams got the night off Wednesday against Dallas, which provided Khaman Maluach an opportunity to start at center. However, Williams should step right back into the starting job Friday night after being omitted from the Suns' injury report.
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