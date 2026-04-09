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Mark Williams News: Available for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Williams (rest) isn't listed on the injury report ahead of Friday's game against the Lakers.

Williams got the night off Wednesday against Dallas, which provided Khaman Maluach an opportunity to start at center. However, Williams should step right back into the starting job Friday night after being omitted from the Suns' injury report.

Mark Williams
Phoenix Suns
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