Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Mark Williams headshot

Mark Williams News: Available for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 25, 2025 at 1:24pm

Williams (foot) is available for Tuesday's game against the Warriors.

As expected, Williams will be back in the mix after resting for the front end of this back-to-back set. Williams' return will likely push Jusuf Nurkic to the bench, and Moussa Diabate may find minutes hard to come by. Williams is averaging just 10.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.0 steals over his last two games.

Mark Williams
Charlotte Hornets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now