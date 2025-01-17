Fantasy Basketball
Mark Williams headshot

Mark Williams News: Available, will play Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 17, 2025

Williams (knee) is available for Friday's game against the Bulls.

Seeing Williams in the injury report is always complicated, but the big man will be available and should handle his regular workload at center in what figures to be a promising matchup against the Bulls. Williams is averaging 18.6 points, 11.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game since the beginning of January.

