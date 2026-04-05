Mark Williams headshot

Mark Williams News: Back in starting lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 5, 2026 at 6:26pm

Williams will start Sunday's game against the Bulls, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Making his first appearance since March 3, Williams came off the bench Thursday and posted 12 points (6-7 FG), four rebounds, three blocks, one assist and one steal across 20 minutes during the Suns' 127-107 loss to the Hornets. However, he'll take his starting spot back from Oso Ighodaro on Sunday and should see increased minutes. As a starter this season (52 games), Williams has averaged 11.6 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.8 stocks in 23.9 minutes a night.

Mark Williams
Phoenix Suns
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mark Williams See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mark Williams See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 2
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 2
Author Image
Joe Mayo
4 days ago
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Thursday, April 2
NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Thursday, April 2
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
4 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Tuesday, March 31
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Tuesday, March 31
Rotowire Staff
6 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 31
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 31
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
6 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 31
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 31
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
6 days ago