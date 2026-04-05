Mark Williams News: Back in starting lineup
Williams will start Sunday's game against the Bulls, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.
Making his first appearance since March 3, Williams came off the bench Thursday and posted 12 points (6-7 FG), four rebounds, three blocks, one assist and one steal across 20 minutes during the Suns' 127-107 loss to the Hornets. However, he'll take his starting spot back from Oso Ighodaro on Sunday and should see increased minutes. As a starter this season (52 games), Williams has averaged 11.6 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.8 stocks in 23.9 minutes a night.
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