Mark Williams News: Big double-double Thursday

Williams finished with 26 points (10-18 FG, 6-7 FT), 16 rebounds, three assists and one block over 31 minutes during Thursday's 103-96 loss to the Mavericks.

Williams capitalized on a depleted Mavericks frontcourt by registering his 10th double-double of the season and scoring a game-high 26 points Thursday. The star big man has been rolling since the middle of January, as evidenced by his averages of 18.4 points, 11.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.4 blocks in 30.0 minutes while shooting 54.4 percent from the field across his last 14 appearances. As long as he stays healthy, Williams should continue playing a featured role in the middle for the injury-ravaged Hornets.