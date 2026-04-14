Mark Williams News: Blocks three shots in loss
Williams logged four points (2-3 FG), four rebounds, two assists and three blocks across 22 minutes during Tuesday's 114-110 Play-In Tournament loss to Portland.
Williams recorded a game-high three blocks, although that's really where the positives end. Despite being healthy, Williams continues to play limited minutes. In his past two games, he has averaged just 5.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.0 blocks in 21.0 minutes per game. Tuesday's loss will see Phoenix face off against either the Clippers or the Warriors, with the winner going on to play the Thunder in the first round of the playoffs.
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