Williams (rest) is good to go for Monday's game against the Jazz.

After resting Sunday against the Pelicans, Williams will likely reprise his usual role against the Jazz. That means Jusuf Nurkic will likely shift back to the bench Monday. Over Williams' last five appearances, he's averaged 12.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.0 blocks in 27.8 minutes.