Mark Williams News: Cleared to play Wednesday

Williams (conditioning) is available for Wednesday's game against the Lakers.

Williams hadn't played in any of the Hornets' last six games after his trade to the Lakers was rescinded due to a failed physical, but after rejoining the team over the All-Star break and returning to practice, he'll get the green light to play in Los Angeles on Wednesday. Given that the 23-year-old big man was not dealing with an injury, he shouldn't face a strict minutes restriction. Over his last 10 appearances for the Hornets, Williams has averaged 20.0 points, 12.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.5 blocks in 31.5 minutes.