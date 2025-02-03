Mark Williams News: Double-double vs. Washington

Williams supplied 23 points (7-12 FG, 9-10 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 32 minutes during Monday's 124-114 loss to the Wizards.

Williams recorded his second straight 20-point double-double Monday and was the Hornets' second-leading scorer behind Miles Bridges and Nick Smith (24 each). Williams has missed three of the Hornets' last six games due to left foot injury management, but he's been effective since making his 2024-25 regular-season debut in early December. He has averaged 19.3 points on 56.8 percent shooting. 12.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks over 30.6 minutes per game since the beginning of January.