Mark Williams News: First double-double of season

Williams (thumb) closed Saturday's 106-94 loss to the Thunder with 12 points (4-9 FG, 4-5 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and one block over 22 minutes.

Williams was questionable to play Saturday with a thumb injury, but he was able to suit up for the Hornets and come away with his first double-double of the season in the rout. Through his last six appearances, Williams is averaging 13.0 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.0 blocks in 20.2 minutes while shooting 61.5 percent from the field. The 23-year-old big man is still having his workload monitored after missing the first 20 games of the campaign with a foot injury, but he should see his minutes incrementally rise as he becomes further removed from the issue. As long as he's healthy, Williams should be a big help to fantasy managers in the blocks, boards and field-goal percentage categories.