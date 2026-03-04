Mark Williams headshot

Mark Williams News: Flirts with double-double

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 4, 2026 at 12:58pm

Williams produced 10 points (3-6 FG, 4-6 FT), nine rebounds and one steal across 22 minutes during Tuesday's 114-103 win over the Kings.

Williams' role is beginning to dwindle a bit, and Oso Ighodaro soundly outproduced Williams on Tuesday. Williams has averaged just 7.0 rebounds, 6.9 points and 0.4 blocks in 19.5 minutes per tilt over his last seven outings, shooting only 40.8 percent from the field. His playing time will remain worth monitoring going forward.

Mark Williams
Phoenix Suns
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mark Williams See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mark Williams See More
Fantasy Basketball Schedule: Four-Game Teams, Matchup Targets & Top Streaming Days
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Schedule: Four-Game Teams, Matchup Targets & Top Streaming Days
Author Image
Dan Bruno
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 10
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 10
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
22 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 10
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 10
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
22 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Saturday, February 7
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Saturday, February 7
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
25 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 1
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 1
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
31 days ago