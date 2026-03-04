Mark Williams News: Flirts with double-double
Williams produced 10 points (3-6 FG, 4-6 FT), nine rebounds and one steal across 22 minutes during Tuesday's 114-103 win over the Kings.
Williams' role is beginning to dwindle a bit, and Oso Ighodaro soundly outproduced Williams on Tuesday. Williams has averaged just 7.0 rebounds, 6.9 points and 0.4 blocks in 19.5 minutes per tilt over his last seven outings, shooting only 40.8 percent from the field. His playing time will remain worth monitoring going forward.
