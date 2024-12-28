Mark Williams News: Good to go

Williams (thumb) is available for Saturday's game against Oklahoma City, Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Williams was tabbed questionable due to a sore left thumb but will play through the injury. With LaMelo Ball (ankle/wrist), Brandon Miller (ankle) and Cody Martin (knee) sidelined, Williams could see an uptick in usage. Williams played a season-high 26 minutes in Charlotte's most recent game and totaled 16 points, eight rebounds and five assists.