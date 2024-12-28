Fantasy Basketball
Mark Williams

Mark Williams News: Good to go

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 28, 2024

Williams (thumb) is available for Saturday's game against Oklahoma City, Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Williams was tabbed questionable due to a sore left thumb but will play through the injury. With LaMelo Ball (ankle/wrist), Brandon Miller (ankle) and Cody Martin (knee) sidelined, Williams could see an uptick in usage. Williams played a season-high 26 minutes in Charlotte's most recent game and totaled 16 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

Mark Williams
Charlotte Hornets
More Stats & News
