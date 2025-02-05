Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Mark Williams headshot

Mark Williams News: Joining Lakeshow

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 5, 2025 at 9:24pm

The Hornets traded Williams to the Lakers on Wednesday for Dalton Knecht, Cam Reddish, a first-round pick and a pick swap, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Williams will function as an Anthony Davis replacement, and he should immediately step into the starting center role once available. One of the most promising young centers in the NBA, Williams has one year left on his rookie contract, but appears to be in the Lakers long-term plans alongside the recently-acquired Luka Doncic (calf). In 25.0 minutes per game this season, Williams is averaging 16.0 points, 9.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.2 blocks.

Mark Williams
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now