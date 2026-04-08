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Mark Williams News: Logs 19 points in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Williams produced 19 points (7-9 FG, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds and three steals across 28 minutes during Tuesday's 119-105 loss to the Rockets.

Williams had a positive result in the defeat. He's averaged a solid 15.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.3 blocks, and 1.3 steals since returning from a 15-game absence. The Suns went 8-7 without their starting center, and the Suns' chances of playing better than break-even ball increase with a healthy big man under the basket.

Mark Williams
Phoenix Suns
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