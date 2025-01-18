Mark Williams News: Logs 19/19 double-double in win

Williams logged 19 points (9-17 FG, 1-2 FT), 19 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal in 33 minutes during Friday's 125-123 victory over the Bulls.

Williams is starting to heat up and has taken full control of Charlotte's frontcourt following Nick Richards' departure. The Duke product amassed a season-high 19 rebounds in the victory, and has hit the double-double milestone in five of his last six games.