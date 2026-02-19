Mark Williams headshot

Mark Williams News: Logs double-double despite woes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 19, 2026

Williams recorded 11 points (4-12 FG, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds and one block in 23 minutes during Thursday's 121-94 loss to the Spurs.

Williams depended heavily on shot volume to score in double figures, as he needed 12 field-goal attempts and tacked on a few points from the charity stripe to reach 11 points. While this was an ugly offensive showing for the big man, he's now recorded a double-double in four of his previous six outings.

Mark Williams
Phoenix Suns
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mark Williams
