Mark Williams News: Non-factor in loss

Williams posted two points (1-3 FG), five rebounds, one assist and two blocks over 18 minutes during Tuesday's 97-81 loss to the Celtics.

Williams continues to offer very little on the court, having now scored single digits in four of the past five games. During that span, he has averaged just 6.8 points and 6.0 rebounds in 20.1 minutes per contest, leaving him well outside the top 250 in standard formats. Phoenix is dealing with multiple injuries yet again, meaning the direction forward is somewhat unclear. Williams remains a hold for now, although that could change, especially if he can't turn things around in the near future.