Mark Williams headshot

Mark Williams News: Not listed on injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 12, 2024

Williams (foot) is not on the injury report for Friday's game against the Bulls.

Williams didn't play last Sunday against the Pacers due to left foot injury management, but the big man benefited from four days of rest. It's unclear if he'll start or not, but his availability is a sign in the right direction. The big man is averaging 7.3 points and 4.3 rebounds across 10.3 minutes per game in his first three outings this season.

Mark Williams
Charlotte Hornets
