Mark Williams News: Sets new career-high scoring mark

Williams recorded 38 points (14-18 FG, 10-13 FT), nine rebounds, five assists and one steal in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 132-120 loss to the Grizzlies.

Williams pulverized his previous career-high mark of 31 points, established in a Jan. 15 win over the Jazz, and the big man is going through the most productive stretch of his career. He's averaging 25.0 points and 14.0 rebounds per game over his last five outings, a span in which he's recorded four double-doubles, and he continues to show why he can be among the most productive big men in the NBA as long as he remains healthy. That has been an issue, though, as Williams has been limited to only 18 games (15 starts) in 2024-25 and 80 total appearances during his three-year career in The Association.