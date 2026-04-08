Mark Williams News: Sitting out Wednesday
Williams (rest) is out for Wednesday's game against the Mavericks.
As expected, Williams will be held out for the second leg of this back-to-back set for maintenance. During Tuesday's game against Houston, he was solid with 19 points (7-9 FG, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds and three steals across 28 minutes.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mark Williams See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 26 days ago
-
DFS NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Thursday, April 26 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Tuesday, March 318 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 318 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 318 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mark Williams See More