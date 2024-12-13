Fantasy Basketball
Mark Williams headshot

Mark Williams News: Starting vs. Chicago

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 13, 2024

Williams is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Bulls.

Williams returns after a one-game absence due to injury management and will be slotted right into the starting five. The big man is averaging 7.3 points and 4.3 rebounds across 10.3 minutes per game in his first three outings this season, but he should see an uptick in playing time now that he'll run with the starters.

Mark Williams
Charlotte Hornets
