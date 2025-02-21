Fantasy Basketball
Mark Williams News: Will play Saturday vs. Blazers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2025

Williams (conditioning) is not listed on the injury report ahead of Saturday's game against Portland.

Williams did not play in the second game of the Hornets' back-to-back set Thursday against the Nuggets due to conditioning, but he has been given the all clear to play Saturday. Williams is averaging 15.3 points, 9.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.1 blocks over 25.2 minutes per game this season.

