Mark Williams News: Will play Tuesday
Williams (foot) has been cleared to play in Tuesday's Play-In Game against Portland.
Williams received a night off Sunday against the Thunder in the Suns' final game of the regular season, but he's been given the green light to suit up Tuesday. He's appeared in four games since returning from a stress reaction in his left foot and averaged 13.0 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 1.3 blocks over this brief stretch.
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