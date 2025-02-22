Fantasy Basketball
Markelle Fultz headshot

Markelle Fultz News: Assigned to Stockton

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2025

Fultz has been assigned to the Stockton Kings of the G League on Saturday, Sean Cunningham of Fox 40 Sacramento reports.

Fultz made his debut with Sacramento on Friday, tallying eight points and one assist across 10 minutes in a loss to the Warriors, but he'll spend the next few days with Stockton. It seems this move was to give Fultz some extra time for practice and scrimmage, as Stockton doesn't play until Wednesday, Feb. 26.

Markelle Fultz
Sacramento Kings
