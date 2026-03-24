Markelle Fultz headshot

Markelle Fultz News: Debuts in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2026

Fultz closed Monday's 143-127 victory over the Jazz with two points (1-5 FG), five assists and two steals over 16 minutes.

Fultz, who was signed to a 10-day contract Tuesday, immediately saw reps with Immanuel Quickley (foot) out for maintenance. Fultz won't be guaranteed minutes on the nights in which Quickley is active, making him a tough sell even in deeper formats.

Markelle Fultz
Toronto Raptors
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