Markelle Fultz News: Debuts in win
Fultz closed Monday's 143-127 victory over the Jazz with two points (1-5 FG), five assists and two steals over 16 minutes.
Fultz, who was signed to a 10-day contract Tuesday, immediately saw reps with Immanuel Quickley (foot) out for maintenance. Fultz won't be guaranteed minutes on the nights in which Quickley is active, making him a tough sell even in deeper formats.
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