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Markelle Fultz News: Excels in G League win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Fultz recorded 18 points (7-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine assists, four steals and two rebounds across 27 minutes Saturday in the G League Raptors 905's 138-115 win over the Wisconsin Herd.

After Fultz was limited to a two-minute garbage-time cameo in Friday's 119-106 win over the Pelicans, the Raptors assigned him to the G League to see some more substantial playing time in the 905's regular-season finale. He'll be back with the parent club for Sunday's game against the Magic, as the Raptors don't list Fultz on their injury report.

Markelle Fultz
Toronto Raptors
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