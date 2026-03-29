Markelle Fultz News: Excels in G League win
Fultz recorded 18 points (7-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine assists, four steals and two rebounds across 27 minutes Saturday in the G League Raptors 905's 138-115 win over the Wisconsin Herd.
After Fultz was limited to a two-minute garbage-time cameo in Friday's 119-106 win over the Pelicans, the Raptors assigned him to the G League to see some more substantial playing time in the 905's regular-season finale. He'll be back with the parent club for Sunday's game against the Magic, as the Raptors don't list Fultz on their injury report.
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