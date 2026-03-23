Markelle Fultz News: Lands 10-day deal with Toronto

Fultz agreed to a 10-day contract with the Raptors on Monday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

After finishing the 2024-25 campaign on the Kings' roster, Fultz had been a free agent throughout the season before re-entering the G League player pool earlier this month. He signed with the Raptors' affiliate, Raptors 905, and appeared in six games while averaging 9.8 points, 5.3 assists, 2.5 rebounds, 0.5 steals and 0.5 blocks in 22.1 minutes. Fultz made enough of an impression for the Raptors to bring him aboard on a short-term contract, and the veteran point guard could have a chance at entering the rotation right away. Immanuel Quickley (foot) is sitting out Monday's game in Utah, and the Raptors have little depth at point guard beyond Jamal Shead.