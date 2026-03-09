Markelle Fultz News: Makes G League season debut
Fultz (reconditioning) logged four points (2-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and five assists in 19 minutes during Sunday's 137-113 G League win over the Delaware Blue Coats.
The 2017 No. 1 overall pick just began his latest comeback attempt with the Raptors 905 last week, so the team eased Fultz back into action in his G League season debut. Sunday marked the journeyman floor general's first appearance at any level since April of last year, so it's fair to expect the 905 to bring Fultz along slowly for the time being.
Markelle Fultz
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Markelle Fultz See More
-
General NBA Article
NBA Teams with First Overall Picks: How Many Seasons Until Playoff Success?301 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 26February 26, 2025
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Adds for the Stretch RunFebruary 21, 2025
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Add LeVert, Clingan, Keon JohnsonFebruary 14, 2025
-
NBA Draft Strategy
NBA Fantasy 2024-25: Non-Star, Nine-Category SpecialistsOctober 4, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Markelle Fultz See More