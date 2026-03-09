Markelle Fultz News: Makes G League season debut

Fultz (reconditioning) logged four points (2-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and five assists in 19 minutes during Sunday's 137-113 G League win over the Delaware Blue Coats.

The 2017 No. 1 overall pick just began his latest comeback attempt with the Raptors 905 last week, so the team eased Fultz back into action in his G League season debut. Sunday marked the journeyman floor general's first appearance at any level since April of last year, so it's fair to expect the 905 to bring Fultz along slowly for the time being.