Markelle Fultz News: Nets eight points in team debut
Fultz provided eight points (4-5 FG) and one assist across 10 minutes during Friday's 132-108 loss to Golden State.
Fultz's shot was dialed in during limited action. The former Orlando guard played in his first game of the season after sitting as a free agent before the Kings picked him up. While Fultz was looking for a suitable spot to re-ignite his career, his impact will be minimal in a crowded depth chart that will keep him with the second and third unit.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now