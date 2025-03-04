Markelle Fultz News: Notches six points

Fultz logged six points (3-5 FG), one rebound, four assists and one steal over 16 minutes during Monday's 122-98 win over the Mavericks.

Making his fifth appearance with the Kings, Fultz put up a solid performance in limited action. He's hitting 57.9 percent from the field with his new team, but until his workload trends up significantly, he'll be a tough sell in fantasy formats while Malik Monk and Zach LaVine are healthy.