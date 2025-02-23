Markelle Fultz News: Rejoins parent club

Sacramento recalled Fultz from the G League's Stockton Kings on Sunday, James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento reports.

Fultz was assigned to Stockton on Saturday to get in some additional practice reps. Now back with the parent club, he'll be available for the Kings' next game against the Hornets on Monday. Fultz signed with Sacramento prior to the All-Star break and made his Kings debut in Friday's 132-108 loss to the Warriors, finishing with eight points and one assist over 10 minutes.