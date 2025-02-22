Markelle Fultz News: Scores eight points in team debut

Fultz provided eight points (4-5 FG) and one assist across 10 minutes during Friday's 132-108 loss to Golden State.

Fultz's shot was dialed in during limited action. The former Orlando guard played in his first game of the season after sitting as a free agent before the Kings picked him up. While Fultz was looking for a suitable spot to re-ignite his career, his impact will be minimal in a crowded depth chart that will keep him with the second and third units.