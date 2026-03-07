Markelle Fultz headshot

Markelle Fultz News: Sidelined against Vipers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Fultz sat out Friday's 128-120 G League win over the Rio Grande Valley Vipers due to return to competition reconditioning.

Fultz has yet to make his G League debut and played for the last time at the NBA level in April 2025, but he could be close to finding a spot in the Raptors 905's rotation. While he's unlikely to log a lot of minutes with the regular season reaching its final stages, he could eventually serve as an alternative to current starter Jarkel Joiner.

Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Markelle Fultz
