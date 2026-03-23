Markelle Fultz headshot

Markelle Fultz News: Signs 10-day deal with Toronto

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Fultz signed a 10-day contract with the Raptors on Monday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

After recently joining the G League, Fultz didn't have to wait long for another shot in the NBA. With Immanuel Quickley (foot) sitting out Monday, Fultz may have a good chance of making his Toronto debut against the Jazz.

Markelle Fultz
Toronto Raptors
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