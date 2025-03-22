Fantasy Basketball
Markieff Morris headshot

Markieff Morris News: Back to bench role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 22, 2025 at 7:17pm

Morris is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Bulls, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

Morris made his first start of the season in Thursday's loss to the Bulls, but the veteran forward will return to his regular bench role with the Lakers playing all their regulars once again. Morris isn't expected to see enough minutes to be a reliable fantasy asset in most formats.

Markieff Morris
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
