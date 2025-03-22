Markieff Morris News: Back to bench role
Morris is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Bulls, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.
Morris made his first start of the season in Thursday's loss to the Bulls, but the veteran forward will return to his regular bench role with the Lakers playing all their regulars once again. Morris isn't expected to see enough minutes to be a reliable fantasy asset in most formats.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now