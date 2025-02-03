Markieff Morris News: Could make Lakers debut Tuesday

Morris (recently traded) is not on the injury report for Tuesday's game against the Clippers, Daniel Starkand of LakersNation.com reports.

The veteran big man is expected to be available to make his Lakers debut after having been included in the trade that sent Anthony Davis (abdomen) and Max Christie to the Mavericks in exchange for Morris, Luka Doncic (calf) and Maxi Kleber (foot). Morris averaged 5.9 minutes per game over seven appearances with the Mavericks. However, he could see a bump in playing time with Los Angeles, as the Lakers are fairly thin in the frontcourt.