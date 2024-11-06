Markieff Morris News: Makes season debut Wednesday

Morris ended with zero points (0-1 FG), two rebounds and two assists across five minutes during Wednesday's 119-99 victory over the Bulls.

The Mavericks dominated Wednesday's matchup with the Bulls, allowing Morris to dust the cobwebs off for five minutes. Now toward the backend of his career, Morris is nothing more than a veteran locker room presence, on most nights. Even when he does play, he is unlikely to deliver meaningful contributions, as we saw in this one.