Markieff Morris headshot

Markieff Morris News: Traded to Lakers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 1, 2025

The Mavericks traded Morris, Luka Doncic (calf) and Maxi Kleber (foot) to the Lakers in exchange for Anthony Davis (abdomen), Max Christie and a 2029 first-round pick, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

The Jazz will also receive Jalen Hood-Schifino (hamstring) and two second-round picks to help facilitate the blockbuster trade centered around Doncic and Davis. Morris hasn't seen much playing time in Dallas this season, but he'll get a fresh start with the Lakers alongside Doncic, LeBron James and Autsin Reeves. Morris was traded by the Pistons to the Lakers in the 2019-20 campaign and helped the Lakers win the NBA Championship alongside James and Davis.

Markieff Morris
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
