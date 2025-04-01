Markquis Nowell News: Dishes out 11 dimes in playoff loss
Nowell tallied nine points (3-13 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 11 assists and five rebounds in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 129-102 playoff loss to the Salt Lake City Stars.
Nowell led Salt Lake City in assists Tuesday despite coming off the bench. Nowell will end the 2024-25 campaign averaging 17.3 points, 8.2 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 1.8 steals in 30.1 minutes across 33 appearances, including 15 starts.
Markquis Nowell
Free Agent
