Markquis Nowell News: Dishes out 13 assists in win

Nowell played 30 minutes Tuesday during the Vipers' 121-108 win over San Diego and tallied 13 points (4-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, 13 assists, two steals and one block.

Nowell was an effective floor general during Tuesday's win as he dished out a team-high 13 assists en route to compiling his 15th double-double of the season. The 5-foot-7 guard is now averaging 16.2 points, 3.1 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 2.2 steals across 44 games played this season.