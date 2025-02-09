Markquis Nowell News: Double-doubles in G League

Nowell totaled 19 points (5-17 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 assists and six rebounds in 29 minutes during Saturday's 125-98 G League win over the Rip City Remix.

After totaling only 14 points over his previous two appearances, Nowell bounced back in the scoring column but still struggled inside the arc, going 0-for-8. He's dished out at least 10 assists in three straight games and has nine double-doubles on the season.