Markquis Nowell News: Game-high 10 dimes
Nowell posted 26 points (10-16 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 10 assists, three rebounds and five steals in 35 minutes during Monday's 128-124 G League win over the Oklahoma City Blue.
Nowell scored a season-high 26 points and dished out a game-high 10 dimes en route to his third double-double of the campaign. The point guard's production has been sporadic, but across nine G League appearances, he's averaged 13.3 points, 7.7 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 2.7 steals in 32.0 minutes per game.
Markquis Nowell
Free Agent
