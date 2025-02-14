Markquis Nowell News: Huge double-double Thursday

Nowell posted 37 points (12-22 FG, 7-16 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, 14 assists, two steals and two blocks in 39 minutes during Thursday's 137-123 G League loss to the Valley Suns.

It was an outstanding performance by Nowell, who established new season highs in both points and assists Thursday. Over his last 17 games (13 starts) in the G League, the 25-year-old has averaged 17.2 points, 7.2 assists, 3.4 rebounds, 1.9 steals and 3.2 three-pointers in 32.1 minutes.