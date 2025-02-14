Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Markquis Nowell headshot

Markquis Nowell News: Huge double-double Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 14, 2025

Nowell posted 37 points (12-22 FG, 7-16 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, 14 assists, two steals and two blocks in 39 minutes during Thursday's 137-123 G League loss to the Valley Suns.

It was an outstanding performance by Nowell, who established new season highs in both points and assists Thursday. Over his last 17 games (13 starts) in the G League, the 25-year-old has averaged 17.2 points, 7.2 assists, 3.4 rebounds, 1.9 steals and 3.2 three-pointers in 32.1 minutes.

Markquis Nowell
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now