Markquis Nowell headshot

Markquis Nowell News: Leads offense against Capitanes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 10, 2025

Nowell delivered 29 points (10-17 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 11 assists and six rebounds in 38 minutes of Monday's 115-110 G League win over the Mexico City Capitanes.

Nowell was impressive in Monday's performance, forming a powerful combination alongside N'Faly Dante. With back-to-back double-doubles of points and assists, the guard has established himself as one of his side's main contributors and could continue to feature in upcoming games.

Markquis Nowell
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
