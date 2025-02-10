Markquis Nowell News: Leads offense against Capitanes

Nowell delivered 29 points (10-17 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 11 assists and six rebounds in 38 minutes of Monday's 115-110 G League win over the Mexico City Capitanes.

Nowell was impressive in Monday's performance, forming a powerful combination alongside N'Faly Dante. With back-to-back double-doubles of points and assists, the guard has established himself as one of his side's main contributors and could continue to feature in upcoming games.