Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Markquis Nowell headshot

Markquis Nowell News: Leads team in scoring Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 26, 2025

Nowell generated 25 points (9-16 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists, four steals and one rebound across 39 minutes in Saturday's 113-109 G League win over the Mexico City Capitanes.

Nowell was highly involved in his team's offensive production during the victory. That was the best of Nowell's last three starts in terms of points, assists and steals. He should remain a reliable shooter if he can carry the momentum in upcoming matchups.

Markquis Nowell
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now