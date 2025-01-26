Markquis Nowell News: Leads team in scoring Saturday

Nowell generated 25 points (9-16 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists, four steals and one rebound across 39 minutes in Saturday's 113-109 G League win over the Mexico City Capitanes.

Nowell was highly involved in his team's offensive production during the victory. That was the best of Nowell's last three starts in terms of points, assists and steals. He should remain a reliable shooter if he can carry the momentum in upcoming matchups.