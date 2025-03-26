Markquis Nowell News: Leads Vipers in scoring off bench

Nowell tallied 24 points (9-17 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, six assists and one steal across 27 minutes Tuesday during the G League Rio Grande Valley Vipers' 119-114 win over the Birmingham Squadron.

Nowell bounced back nicely from a sluggish performance Saturday against Iowa (eight points on 3-for-10 from the field). He scored double figures in five of his last six appearances, boosting his regular-season average to 17.5 points over 31 matchups.