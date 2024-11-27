Markquis Nowell News: Posts double-double Tuesday

Nowell recorded 15 points (5-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 assists, three steals and one rebound during 31 minutes in Tuesday's 143-99 G League win over the Mexico City Capitanes.

Nowell made an offensive impact that led to his second double-double of the season in a convenient matchup. He has played more than 28 minutes in each of his seven starts in the Tip-Off Tournament, standing out as a playmaker with his 7.9 assists per game representing the highest average on the team.