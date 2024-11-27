Markquis Nowell News: Posts double-double Tuesday
Nowell recorded 15 points (5-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 assists, three steals and one rebound during 31 minutes in Tuesday's 143-99 G League win over the Mexico City Capitanes.
Nowell made an offensive impact that led to his second double-double of the season in a convenient matchup. He has played more than 28 minutes in each of his seven starts in the Tip-Off Tournament, standing out as a playmaker with his 7.9 assists per game representing the highest average on the team.
Markquis Nowell
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now