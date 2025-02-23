Markquis Nowell News: Pours in 44 points in G League

Nowell registered 44 points (14-26 FG, 9-19 3Pt, 4-7 FT), nine assists, two rebounds, five steals and one block over 38 minutes Saturday during the G League Rio Grande Valley Vipers' 136-120 loss to the Memphis Hustle.

Nowell finished Saturday's game with a season-high in scoring, and he did most of his damage from deep with nine three-pointers. He's averaged 30.0 points, 11.6 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 1.6 steals over 35.2 minutes per game over his last five G League outings.